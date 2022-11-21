Twitter : Le compte de Donald Trump rétablit par Elon Musk

Le patron de Twitter, Elon Musk
Le patron de Twitter, Elon Musk

Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been reinstated by Elon Musk, the founder of Twitter.

The decision made by Musk is a response to a platform-based survey that was conducted.

Musk had asked the platform’s users if it was necessary to restore the account of the former owner of the Maison Blanche after he purchased Twitter for 44 billion dollars last month.

A total of 51,8% of the survey’s users said that they supported the account’s restoration.

Trump’s Twitter account was suspended following the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

More than 15 million platform users participated in the survey.

Trump, who hasn’t posted anything on Twitter since getting his account restored, announced his candidacy for the 2024 U.S. presidential elections on last Tuesday.

Following the suspension of his Twitter account, Trump launched his own social network, Truth Social, in which he has a financial stake.

read more:

A pair of vintage military aircraft collided at a Texas air show. Here are the latest developments

 

State of emergency declared in Florida as Hurricane Nicole approaches

 

Michael J. Fox says he was in “7 years of denial” after Parkinson’s diagnosis: “I only knew that it would get worse”
Joseph Joseph

Joseph Joseph

