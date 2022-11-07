State of emergency declared in Florida as Hurricane Nicole approaches

Hurricane watch issued for Florida east coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches. Hurricane warnings have been issued in the Bahamas, and a state of emergency has been declared in Florida.

A hurricane watch has been issued for parts of Florida and Georgia as well. People in these areas should be prepared to shelter-in place if they hear winds approaching tropical storm force, which could arrive later today or tomorrow morning.”

The Hurricane Nicole is not expected to weaken much before making contact with Florida on Wednesday night, where 75 mph winds and gusts up to 90 mph may cause significant damage. The storm’s large size will likely result in devastating floods along coastal areas from Miami-Fort Lauderdale all the way down into Georgia as well severe property losses across an entire region extending northward beyond Bahamas Islands towards New England

The five-day forecast shows a path that could have it making landfall somewhere between Miami and Brevard County, but then traveling northwest across state south of Orlando. This would be an subtropical storm with cool upper level temperatures in its core as well as less symmetry than tropical systems

It’s unclear what will happen next; however we can bet on some heavy rain for sure!

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that there were several scenarios playing out with the track of this system, which could move inland across portions or even turn northward near our east coast. They also mentioned it being unclear whether we’ll have a front range development by tomorrow morning before turning northeast again towards Georgia & South Carolina later today into tonight

The path of this storm system could bring significant risks to shorelines along Florida’s east coast, including dangerous storm surge and damaging winds.

In addition there is potential for higher end impacts such as unpredictable rain storms that may sustain themselves into hurricanes or even mighty tornadoes!

The Bahamian coast could see as much 3-5 feet above normal storm surge while also experiencing 2 to 4 inches of rain with some areas seeing up 6″. This would be detrimental, especially considering that Florida’s massive swath from North Palm Beach north into Georgia including St Johns River may experience such high levels too.

This brings me back my original point; if there are going be more floods because Ian damaged water tables and caused flooding after his heavy rains then we need help now!

“Dangerous marine conditions will continue to worsen as winds work their way up and down our coast this week. Be prepared for high surf, life-threatening rip currents, even possible tornadoes!”

As Hurricane Hermine approaches Florida, officials are encouraging people to make sure they have enough food and water for their families as well as themselves. The state Emergency Management Division will be sending out resources from various departments throughout the day on Monday in order establish contact with local agencies who may need assistance during this time period of uncertainty that lies ahead.”

The release advised Floridians to know their evacuation zone, live in low lying areas at risk for flooding and storm surge damages as well as being careful with regards what type of home they have because Ian’s winds can affect all parts thereof.

The emergency officials in Seminole County are preparing for the worst as they expect up to 8 inches of rain this week and tropical storm force winds that could cause widespread power outages.

The St. Johns River is currently rated at a minor flood stage, but rains from Nicole may swelling it up to moderate levels with as much 7-8 inches of rain in some areas near Seminole County’s border with Georgia and South Carolina.

A county official also said the zigzag path potentials are concern because they could move over state lines before making their way back again after coming through twice within two years – similar events happened during 2008 when heavy flooding hit majority black neighborhoods throughout Jacksonville city

The National Hurricane Center will issue its next advisory including an updated path prediction at 4 p.m., EST on Wednesday (11/1).

Hurricane Nicole is gaining strength as it moves closer to Florida, and Governor DeSantis has declared a state of emergency. This means that all resources are being mobilized to ensure the safety of Floridians. Residents along the east coast are urged to stay vigilant and heed all warnings from officials. We will continue to provide updates on Hurricane Nicole as information becomes available.

