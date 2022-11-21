Jason David Frank, Power Rangers actor, dies at 49

According to Justine Hunt, the actor’s agent, the death occurred in Texas.

In order to give the actor’s friends and family some space while they “come to terms with the loss of such a lovely human being,” Frank’s lawyer reportedly requested seclusion, according to People.

The representative omitted to mention the death’s cause.

Frank took on a variety of roles in later Power Rangers productions after originating the part of Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger, in the well-known 1990s series. The well-known children’s franchise was launched with the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” series.

Most recently, he worked on the movie “Legend of the White Dragon,” which featured former “Power Rangers” cast members and was partially sponsored by a Kickstarter campaign. Frank enjoyed competing in mixed martial arts.

He was 49 years old.

read more: