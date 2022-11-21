Jason David Frank, Power Rangers actor, dies at 49

Jason David Frank, seen here portraying the "White Power Ranger." © Saban Entertainment / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Jason David Frank, seen here portraying the “White Power Ranger.” © Saban Entertainment / Courtesy: Everett Collection

 

According to Justine Hunt, the actor’s agent, the death occurred in Texas.

In order to give the actor’s friends and family some space while they “come to terms with the loss of such a lovely human being,” Frank’s lawyer reportedly requested seclusion, according to People.
The representative omitted to mention the death’s cause.

Frank took on a variety of roles in later Power Rangers productions after originating the part of Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger, in the well-known 1990s series. The well-known children’s franchise was launched with the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” series.

Most recently, he worked on the movie “Legend of the White Dragon,” which featured former “Power Rangers” cast members and was partially sponsored by a Kickstarter campaign. Frank enjoyed competing in mixed martial arts.

He was 49 years old.

A pair of vintage military aircraft collided at a Texas air show. Here are the latest developments

 

State of emergency declared in Florida as Hurricane Nicole approaches

 

Michael J. Fox says he was in "7 years of denial" after Parkinson's diagnosis: "I only knew that it would get worse"
