A pair of vintage military aircraft collided at a Texas air show on Saturday, leaving spectators horrified. The latest developments are still unfolding, so stay tuned for more information.



The skies over Dallas were dark with aircraft Sunday as investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived to begin their investigation into a deadly collision between two World War II era military planes that took place during an airshow. All aboard both craft died at either location, including four pilots who lost their lives when they crashed onto building rooftops.,

The Texas sun shines brightly down on us here in Fort Worth but there is nothing nice about what I see before me; Two burnt out wings sit atop crumpled fuselages—a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and then seconds later its counterpart: A Bell P

What we know about the crew members killed

The Allied Pilots Association is offering professional counseling services following the incident. The former members Terry Barker and Len Root were crew on one of America’s most famous airplanes, during an Air Force show in Dallas.”

The Commemorative Air Force has revealed that they believe there were only two people on board the B-17 “normally,” while its single pilot P39 airplane was usually crewed by just one person. However, due to privacy laws Coates cannot release any information regarding names or what cargo may have been loaded into these planes until NTSB releases them first!

The Commemorative Air Force has identified both aircraft as being based in Houston.

“We are currently working with local authorities and the FAA to determine what happened,” a statement from them said, adding that they hope no one was injured during this collision but have not heard anything about it yet.” No spectators or others on ground were reported injured though there is debris field including part of Dallas Executive Airport grounds along Highway67 & nearby strip mall

Rare aircraft involved

The B-17 was one of the most famous bombers used during World War II, and had been kept in a hanger near Houston. It’s nickname “Texas Raiders” comes from its history with The Commemorative Air Force who called this plane Proof Of Concept demonstrating that mass production could occur despite high costs when materials were scarce because they only needed 10 examples for testing before creating more than 45 complete survivors which are now airworthy across America today!

The FAA was leading the investigation into a fatal airshow collision this past weekend, but it looks like NTSB will be taking over once their team arrives at site.

The people flying those planes were volunteers who attend rigorous training sessions run by CAF—the Civilian Pilot Training Program; many are former airline pilots or retired military personnel like you might find in any given recruiting office somewhere around here!

The mayor’s office has released a statement on the plane crash that happened during today’s airshow. They say they’re still trying to gather information about what occurred but it appears at this time there were not any vulnerabilities with aircraft or pilots in general which would lead them towards cautious flying techniques when performing routines usually seen as risky due their high speeds over long distances–a common theme among many crashes involving these types of vehicles

